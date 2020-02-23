Sturgill Simpson makes his album drop an expensive and unmarketable album

Facebook

In a desperate attempt to get out of his contract with Elektra Records, the country music singer makes an expensive album on purpose and then refuses to promote it.

Up News Info –

Sturgill Simpson He has challenged the heads of Elektra Records to remove him from his label after he deliberately released an unmarketable album.

The open country star launched "Sound and fury"Last year 2019, which only reached number 12 on the US Billboard 200 despite being accompanied by an expensive Netflix anime movie.

%MINIFYHTMLc8450f42bd8e68c053d95929b619fb0311% %MINIFYHTMLc8450f42bd8e68c053d95929b619fb0312%

In an interview with the Uproxx website, Simpson revealed that relations between him and his record company were broken, and that he embarked on the expensive project with the hope that the bosses would abandon him.

"I don't talk to the record company," he said. "It's really that simple. Or, maybe if you don't want to be on a record label anymore, you make a record they can't market, then you make them spend a million dollars on an animated movie and you refuse to promote and leave them with this gigantic unrecoverable debt. Maybe the bean counters will make a decision for me. "

Simpson went on to say that he thinks he can make a record with more success himself, adding: "I can do it myself better than they do. That's what I learned. Because they don't know what f ** k to do with me ".

Confirming that he wants to separate, he added: "I'm done. I'm done. Unless they drop me, I'm done. I'm not going to give them anything anymore, so I guess I'm done."

Although it was a commercial disappointment, "Sound & Fury" received rave reviews.