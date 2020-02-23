Stephanie Kyriacou, just 19, gets an eight-shot win at Bonville | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLb0314f7b0d2e3cab7489c18f8d43dd8011% %MINIFYHTMLb0314f7b0d2e3cab7489c18f8d43dd8012%





Stephanie Kyriacou achieved a strong eight-shot victory

The new season of the Ladies European Tour began with a remarkable victory for the amateur teen Stephanie Kyriacou in the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.

Kyriacou maintained a two-shot lead during the night, and challenged his inexperience by breaking into an emphatic eight-shot victory after shooting a seven below 65 on the last day at Bonville Golf Resort.

The 19-year-old girl showed no signs of nerves from the beginning and left the chase pack behind her with a surprising nine striker, following a little bird in the second with five straight from the fourth in an external 29 that opened an advantage of nine shots.

Kyriacou escaped the field with seven birdies in 10 holes.

The Sydney native, Kyriacou, continued her birdie bombardment with another gain in the tenth, and her eighth round birdie in the 15th said the last three holes would be a procession.

A bogey at age 16 mattered little when he closed an impressive victory with a pair of pairs for a winning score of 22 under par, with the world number 35, Ayean Cho winning the race for second place when he managed the last to finish a shot ahead of Linnea Strom

"I'm lost for words and I'm still in cloud nine. I think everything was going my way today. I was pretty sure to get into the last round," said Kyriacou, who will now discuss how to become a professional with his father, Nick, It was also in your bag for the week.

"I had a good start. The first hole was not great again, but after that I recovered and had five birdies in a row. After that, I played a little more defensively, because I assumed I had a bit of an advantage by then On the last hole, I was thinking about what would happen, but I told myself to catch up and then worry. "

Scottish Gemma Dryburgh managed only one birdie in a disappointing 72 that left her in fourth place, just ahead of Solheim Cup star Anne Van Dam, while Danish rookie Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke won a new car with a hole in one on 17..