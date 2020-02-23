Stefanos Tsitsipas defends the title of the Marseille Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLba9e02df270564d92e3593e75a84298411% %MINIFYHTMLba9e02df270564d92e3593e75a84298412%





Defending and second-seeded champion Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win the Marseille Open for the second time in a row.

The 21-year-old world number six, who successfully defended an ATP Tour title for the first time in his career, needed only 86 minutes to ensure victory in straight sets.

The victory made Tsitsipas the first man to win consecutive trophies in the tournament since the Swedish Thomas Enqvist in 1997-98.

Auger-Aliassime lost his second final in eight days, having been defeated in the match by the Rotterdam Open title, and the 19-year-old has not yet won a set in five ATP finals in his short career.

"It's great to be fighting on the court against you," Tsitsipas said in the presentation of the trophy. "I feel like you make me a better player and I hope to make you too."

Tsitsipas won 78% of his first service points and finished the tournament without losing a set.

Although Auger-Aliassime asked Tsitsipas difficult questions in the first set, coming to the net to dictate the game, the Greek soon began to find his angles to deny that strategy with pass shots.

A 2-2 break in the second set opened the door for Tsitsipas to serve the game, but Auger-Aliassime changed the situation by staying at the baseline, earning points with returns that were out of reach to win his first point of break

However, Tsitsipas took advantage again when Auger-Aliassime approached the net, forcing him to play defensive shots instead of attacking volleys, and broke to take a 4-3 advantage before winning his next service game.

The Canadian only delayed the inevitable with a service and Tsitsipas converted his first match point to conclude the game in less than 90 minutes.

"Winning without losing a set makes me very proud," said Tsitsipas, quoted on the ATP Tour website.

"I am very happy to be able to break records and be part of some records."

"It's what keeps me in sport. It makes me hungry for more, in general. I want to go out and break records and do things that others haven't done yet. That's what defines my personality."

