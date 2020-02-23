Sports League starts strong on ambitious world calendar

%MINIFYHTMLd547a7e1052dd1f8950d6568944d5f1f11% %MINIFYHTMLd547a7e1052dd1f8950d6568944d5f1f12%

NEW YORK – They stood up, cheered, booed and drank. It turns out that fans of electronic sports in New York are not very different from their traditional sports counterparts.

In a place of almost 2,000 seats across the street from Madison Square Garden, those supporters validated the theory behind the ambitious global vision of the Overwatch League.

"This event is everything we could have expected," said Jon Spector, vice president of the competitive video game circuit.

The OWL opened its third season in February with franchise-organized parties in New York and Dallas, and everything about shows with sold-out tickets seemed a reward for its commitment that a city-based world structure could push it to the top of an industry flourishing.

Those festivities were the first of 52 events scheduled in the local calendar that will bring competitions to 20 arenas that span Europe, North America and Asia. No professional league, esports or other, has assumed a regular calendar season so arduous.

While many fans are concerned about the well-being of the players, some are still teenagers, the league believes it has taken appropriate measures to prevent the depletion of the stars of its first-person shooter game 6 against 6, which win more than $ 100,000 per season on average.

Of course, the OWL still easily admits that this balloon jogging adventure is an ongoing experiment.

"The 52 will not be perfect," Spector said.

In the Hammerstein Ballroom in downtown Manhattan, the effort was evident. Fans spent more than $ 100 for two-day passes and went into effect for double-headed games. Four teams, New York, Boston, London and Paris, took turns facing each other, and fans almost filled the place even for the billboards.

He felt like a typical and noisy sports audience: dressed in the merchandise stand team in place, waiting in line for pizza and beer during moments of calm in the action, and ruthlessly mocking rival Boston Uprising at every opportunity.

"The audience has always been here," said Farzam Kamel, co-founder and president of Andbox, which manages the Excelsior of New York.

Blizzard Entertainment expected exactly that when it sought to give a geographical twist to the global phenomenon of electronic sports. While other electronic sports, such as the decade-old League of Legends professional circuit, have prospered with franchises without roots, OWL, backed by Blizzard, believes that the future of the industry involves bringing live events to inverted parties throughout year.

After organizing almost all of his matches in seasons one and two at a facility near Los Angeles, Blizzard is starting his city experiment this year. Each franchise is scheduled to host between two and five competition weekends during a regular 26-week season that runs through early August.

Arrives just in time for a league that lags behind competitors in total spectators. The OWL Grand Finals averaged 1.12 million viewers worldwide in 2019, far behind the average audience of 21.8 million for the League of Legends World Championship, according to Nielsen. By comparison, Game 7 of the World Series last year averaged 23.2 million viewers in the US. UU.

OWL fans have recently expressed concern over the signs that the momentum of the league is slowing, including an exodus of much of its popular talent on the air. Most worrisome was the wrong speculation that travel plans may require players to register almost twice as many miles as traditional American sports athletes, which worries fans about the viability of the plan.

The league strongly disputed those calculations and believes it has been strategic enough about its calendar to keep players fresh.

Instead of forcing teams to ping-pong around the world, OWL stacked schedules by territory. For example, Paris Eternal opened with almost two months on the east coast of the USA. UU., Except for a weekend in Houston. Half of the season will be divided mainly in Europe. Those legs will be dotted with goodbye weeks, especially before and after longer trips.

"Traveling is inherently part of a global league like the one we designed," said Commissioner Pete Vlastelica. "We have worked hard to ensure that the burden of that trip is kept to an absolute minimum."

Total mileage is not as extreme as fans feared. The league projects that the Paris team will cover 52,000 miles, compared to approximately 40,000 miles per season for an NBA franchise. But it is more time on the road.

Paris had the players report to the team's homes in New Jersey in mid-January, and will use it as a base for the first part of the season. They will obtain similar configurations during changes in Europe and Asia.

"It reduces travel time," said Esports Vice President Derrick Truong of Paris. "It allows us to practice more time than other teams that travel from far away."

The league had already lost players due to exhaustion in previous seasons, when nostalgia was a problem for its largely international group of players, but travel fatigue was not. Players expect to be tested this year.

“There are things like the leg of the jet and travel a lot; it's physically difficult, "said TaeHoon,quot; Fuze "Kim, a London player." But because traveling and experiencing other cities are fun for me, I really don't care. "

There has already been a big complicated wrinkle too. The first matches of the season in the four Chinese cities of OWL had to be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Blizzard is launching a similar global calendar with its first-year Call of Duty League, and anticipates learning a lot between the two circuits.

If it works, it could have an undulating influence far beyond electronic sports. The four major professional sports leagues in North America have organized games abroad in recent years, and full-time expansion to Europe or Asia will surely attract many international owners and fans. If players can prove it is possible, leagues such as the NFL, the NBA and others could borrow from their playbook while doing the same.

For all this jet configuration, OWL certainly wouldn't mind being remembered for setting trends.

"I have been saying that this is a kind of starting line for us," said Vlastelica. "This is the year we will do what we have designed."