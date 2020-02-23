Home Local News Sports League starts strong on ambitious world calendar

Sports League starts strong on ambitious world calendar

NEW YORK – They stood up, cheered, booed and drank. It turns out that fans of electronic sports in New York are not very different from their traditional sports counterparts.

In a place of almost 2,000 seats across the street from Madison Square Garden, those supporters validated the theory behind the ambitious global vision of the Overwatch League.

"This event is everything we could have expected," said Jon Spector, vice president of the competitive video game circuit.

The OWL opened its third season in February with franchise-organized parties in New York and Dallas, and everything about shows with sold-out tickets seemed a reward for its commitment that a city-based world structure could push it to the top of an industry flourishing.

Those festivities were the first of 52 events scheduled in the local calendar that will bring competitions to 20 arenas that span Europe, North America and Asia. No professional league, esports or other, has assumed a regular calendar season so arduous.

While many fans are concerned about the well-being of the players, some are still teenagers, the league believes it has taken appropriate measures to prevent the depletion of the stars of its first-person shooter game 6 against 6, which win more than $ 100,000 per season on average.

Of course, the OWL still easily admits that this balloon jogging adventure is an ongoing experiment.

"The 52 will not be perfect," Spector said.

In the Hammerstein Ballroom in downtown Manhattan, the effort was evident. Fans spent more than $ 100 for two-day passes and went into effect for double-headed games. Four teams, New York, Boston, London and Paris, took turns facing each other, and fans almost filled the place even for the billboards.

He felt like a typical and noisy sports audience: dressed in the merchandise stand team in place, waiting in line for pizza and beer during moments of calm in the action, and ruthlessly mocking rival Boston Uprising at every opportunity.

"The audience has always been here," said Farzam Kamel, co-founder and president of Andbox, which manages the Excelsior of New York.

Blizzard Entertainment expected exactly that when it sought to give a geographical twist to the global phenomenon of electronic sports. While other electronic sports, such as the decade-old League of Legends professional circuit, have prospered with franchises without roots, OWL, backed by Blizzard, believes that the future of the industry involves bringing live events to inverted parties throughout year.

After organizing almost all of his matches in seasons one and two at a facility near Los Angeles, Blizzard is starting his city experiment this year. Each franchise is scheduled to host between two and five competition weekends during a regular 26-week season that runs through early August.

Arrives just in time for a league that lags behind competitors in total spectators. The OWL Grand Finals averaged 1.12 million viewers worldwide in 2019, far behind the average audience of 21.8 million for the League of Legends World Championship, according to Nielsen. By comparison, Game 7 of the World Series last year averaged 23.2 million viewers in the US. UU.

OWL fans have recently expressed concern over the signs that the momentum of the league is slowing, including an exodus of much of its popular talent on the air. Most worrisome was the wrong speculation that travel plans may require players to register almost twice as many miles as traditional American sports athletes, which worries fans about the viability of the plan.

The league strongly disputed those calculations and believes it has been strategic enough about its calendar to keep players fresh.

