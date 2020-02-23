Sonam Kapoor clears the air over Mr. India's remake

A few days ago, director Ali Abbas Zaffar announced on social networks that he will carry out the Mr. India franchise with a restart. The director revealed that it will be a trilogy and is still working on the script without actors locked up. Soon, Sonam Kapoor expressed disappointment on social media because neither his father, Anil Kapoor nor Shekhar Kapur knew it.



Sonam tweeted: “Many people have been asking me about the MR. Remake of India. Honestly, my father didn't even know that the movie was being remade, we discovered it through social networks when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It is quite disrespectful and not sincere if it's true, since nobody bothered. I consulted my father or uncle Shekhar, two people who played an important role in making the film what it was and is. It is sad because it was a film made with heart and hard work and it is very sentimental for my father, beyond commerce and commercials, it is part of his legacy. "

This was an obvious shock to everyone, since Anil and Shekhar were an integral part of making Mr. India a cult classic. Now, Sonam cleared the air on this subject with another tweet that revealed that his father had talked to Boney Kapoor for the same. She wrote: “My father really talked to him. we all remain very confused about how it was announced. "



It will be interesting to see who will put themselves in Anil Kapoor's shoes at the restart of Mr. India. Let us know who you think would be a good option for the role.