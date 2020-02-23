Skeptic of the world around dies in the rocket of California

%MINIFYHTMLa8d5fad382150f12d7fe18b32e6308a411% %MINIFYHTMLa8d5fad382150f12d7fe18b32e6308a412%

BARSTOW, California – A man from California who said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world is round died after his home-made rocket took off into the desert sky and fell back to earth.

"Madman,quot; Mike Hughes was killed Saturday afternoon after his rocket crashed into private property near Barstow, California.

Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the launch of the rocket, said Hughes, 64, was killed.

The Science Channel said on Twitter that it had been narrating Hughes' journey and that "thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

"It was always his dream to make this release," said the Twitter message.

Hughes was also a limousine driver, who held the Guinness world record for "the longest limousine ramp jump,quot;, for jumping 103 feet (31 meters) in a Lincoln Town Car limousine, on a race track in 2002.

A video on TMZ.com showed the rocket taking off, with what appears to be a parachute taking off during launch. The steam-powered rocket rises upwards and then it takes about 10 seconds to fall directly to the ground. Squeals are heard when the rocket enters the desert.

Freelance journalist Justin Chapman, who was on the scene, said the rocket seemed to touch the launching device, which could have caused the accident with the parachute.

In March 2018, Hughes propelled about 570 meters (1,875 feet) into the air, deployed a parachute and then a second but still had a forced landing in the Mojave desert in California, and injured his back.

"This thing wants to kill you in 10 different ways," Hughes said after that launch. "This thing will kill you in an instant."

He said in a video that his goal was to eventually fly to the edge of outer space to determine for himself if the world is round.

"I don't want to take anyone else's word," he said in the video, published on the BBC News website. "I don't know if the world is flat or round."

In another video posted on his YouTube site, Hughes said he also wanted to "convince people that they can do extraordinary things with their lives."

"My story is really amazing," Hughes once told The Associated Press. "He has a lot of arguments: the thing built in the garage. I'm an older boy. He's in the middle of nowhere, plus the Flat Earth. The problem is that he takes out all the nuts too."