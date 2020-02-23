Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols leave Riverdale

Is a Riverdale shake!

Skeet Ulrich He announced on Sunday that he will leave the hit CW series after playing F. P. Jones, father of Cole Sprouse's character, Jughead Jones, since the series debuted in 2017. Also on Sunday, his co-star Marison Nichols revealed that she is also dating Riverdale, where has played Hermione Lodge, mother of Camila Mendes& # 39; character Veronica Lodge, also from the first season.

The two will no longer appear in Riverdale after the current fourth season, which ends this April. It is not clear how his characters will be removed from the show, which has been renewed for the fifth season.

"I am incredibly grateful for the friendships I have made Riverdaleand I will miss seeing everyone daily, "Ulrich said in a statement to TVLine." I am proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I have decided that it is time for me to continue exploring other creative opportunities. "

Ulrich recently filmed the science fiction movie BIOS with Tom Hanksand is set to also appear in the series as Quibi #FreeRayShawn.