Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols leave Riverdale

Randy Shropshire / Getty images for Entertainment Weekly
Is a Riverdale shake!
Skeet Ulrich He announced on Sunday that he will leave the hit CW series after playing F. P. Jones, father of Cole Sprouse's character, Jughead Jones, since the series debuted in 2017. Also on Sunday, his co-star Marison Nichols revealed that she is also dating Riverdale, where has played Hermione Lodge, mother of Camila Mendes& # 39; character Veronica Lodge, also from the first season.
The two will no longer appear in Riverdale after the current fourth season, which ends this April. It is not clear how his characters will be removed from the show, which has been renewed for the fifth season.
"I am incredibly grateful for the friendships I have made Riverdaleand I will miss seeing everyone daily, "Ulrich said in a statement to TVLine." I am proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I have decided that it is time for me to continue exploring other creative opportunities. "
Ulrich recently filmed the science fiction movie BIOS with Tom Hanksand is set to also appear in the series as Quibi #FreeRayShawn.
"I had an amazing time giving life to Hermione Lodge and working with my amazing cast, which became a family," Nichols said in a statement to TVLine. "We spend so many wonderful moments together during the maximum and the lowest minimum. We really have the best fans of all time. I'm looking forward to the next chapter and I'm excited about the future."
Nichols will appear in the next horror movie Spiral with Samuel L. Jackson Y Chris Rock. It will be released on May 15.
Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa They confirmed the departures of Ulrich and Nichols.
Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images
"Part of life in Riverdale – and part of growing up – that is to say goodbye to people, "he told TVLine." I am grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the program these past four years, and we all wish them well in their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And of course, you are always welcome Riverdale".
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.