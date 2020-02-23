Skeet Ulrich & # 39; will explore other creative opportunities & # 39; after departure & # 39; Riverdale & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1ddeaf4145b39ccf75717a5361fc2c7611% %MINIFYHTML1ddeaf4145b39ccf75717a5361fc2c7612%

The CW

Also leaving the drama series for teenagers, Marisol Nichols says in her statement that she had "an incredible moment giving life to Hermione Lodge" and calls her family "incredible cast."

Up News Info –

Skeet Ulrich has stunned "Riverdale"fans revealing that he is leaving the program.

The actor has portrayed F.P. Jones in the teen drama since its release in 2017, but now it is moving to "explore other creative opportunities."

"I am incredibly grateful for the friendships I have made in Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," Skeet shared in a statement on Sunday (February 23). "I am proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind."

Marisol Nichols He has also revealed that he is leaving "Riverdale".

The actress, who plays Hermione Lodge on the show, has posted a statement on TVLine, which says: "I had an amazing time giving life to Hermione Lodge and working with my amazing cast, which became a family."

"We spend so many wonderful moments together during the maximum and the lowest minimum. We really have the best fans of all time. I'm looking forward to the next chapter and I'm excited about the future."

Commenting on the outings on Sunday, "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: "Part of life in Riverdale – and part of growing up – meaning goodbye to people. I am grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their amazing work. in the show these last four years, and we all wish them the best in their future efforts. "

"F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they are always welcome at & # 39; Riverdale & # 39;".

Neither actor will return for the fifth season of the show.