Beatrice Rigoni of Italy dives to mark an attempt against France

The Six Women's Nations match between Italy and Scotland in Milan on Sunday was postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus in the area.

A statement from the tournament organizers said: "In addition to a greater number of Covid-19 cases in the Milan area, the Italian authorities have decided to cancel all sporting events in the Veneto and Lombardi regions."

