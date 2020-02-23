Singer Taylor Dye marries her fiance in Nashville

The 24-year-old country music singer walks down the hall to exchange wedding vows with her boyfriend Josh Kerr at a wedding in Nashville months after the engagement.
Singer Taylor dye he has married his fiance, composer Josh Kerr, at a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 24-year-old country duo singer. Maddie and Tae and her boyfriend exchanged nuptials during an intimate ceremony on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Throughout the day, the boyfriend shared updates on his Instagram Stories using the hashtag #OhKerr, which included a video of him dancing with his girlfriend.
Dye looked dazzling in a white long-sleeved backless dress with a tulle train, and combed her hair in a high, curly ponytail. Josh, meanwhile, was handsome in black.
The couple announced their engagement in September 2019, after more than a year of dating.
"I can't wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr," Dye wrote, a series of photos from the moment Kerr proposed, adding: "WE ARE COMMITTED !!!!!!!!!!"
