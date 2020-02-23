Simona Halep wins first 2020 title at Dubai Duty Free Championships | Tennis news

The victory marks his twentieth individual WTA title and secured a set down





The Romanian showed great resistance to fire her opponent.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep fought to defeat Elena Rybakina and claim her first 2020 title with victory in the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

The best seeded Halep, number 2 in the world, finally managed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) after an exhausting competition that lasted just under two and a half hours.

The Rybakina of Kazakhstan has risen from 192 to 19 in the world rankings in the last 12 months. The 20-year-old looked for another course after claiming the first set after a break and maintaining the lead 5-2.

However, Halep took command of the second set at 4-1 before quickly recovering from a loss of service to recover and then leveling the game.

The decisive set proved to be a tense affair, with each player broken twice.

It would be more than an hour before Halep, the champion of Dubai 2015, finally closed the victory after recovering from 4-5 in the tiebreaker to win three consecutive points when Rybakina made a reverse return from the baseline.

"It feels great to be able to win it," Halep said in his post-game press conference.

"(Rybakina) fought until the end. He didn't give up any ball. It was really hard mentally.

"The pressure was very high. But I love her very much, that's why I fought until the end."

The Romanian, who was encouraged by vocal support, added: "I am proud of this week. I have given my best."

The WTA title, its twentieth, means that Halep is at the level of Victoria Azarenka in sixth place in the list of active winners of the title. The two Williams sisters, Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova sit in front of her.

