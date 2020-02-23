Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan receives great love from the audience

Ayushmann Khurrana and breaking stereotypes have almost become synonyms for the Bollywood audience. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor is based on this trend. The film is a story about two men and their attempt to let society accept their relationship and not discriminate between love.

The film managed to start its trip at the box office with a brilliant note that collects Rs. 9.55 crore on the first day. The film grew on day two with collections worth Rs. Rs 11.08 million. So far, the film has collected 20.63 million rupees. We hope it attracts good crowds even today and ends the weekend at a maximum. Along with a strong theme, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan comes with a good dose of laughs that is always a great advantage for any movie.

The director of Hitesh Kewalya also presents Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta Manurishi Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh in key roles.