Sheriff Villanueva presents a new program that allows county inmates to vote – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Many inmates in Los Angeles County remain eligible to vote and may do so as long as they meet the eligibility requirements under a new program presented on Sunday.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Registrar / County Secretary Dean Logan spoke at the Century Regional Detention Center for women about the program, which allows eligible inmates to register to vote and cast votes within the facility .

Authorities said county population administration bureau staff and education-based incarceration staff spoke as hosts of a nonpartisan civic education course for women who were eligible and interested in voting that covered issues such as civil life , politics, government and a brief history of America and its government Electoral materials were provided to women and those who were not registered were guided through the process.

%MINIFYHTMLeddb65c146b14a53ca10f10805cd1f3f11% %MINIFYHTMLeddb65c146b14a53ca10f10805cd1f3f12%

In the past, participating inmates used a mail-in voting process, but this year with the county's new electronic voting systems, they can use the same technology as all other voters.

"I am pleased to say that almost 2,200 inmates at all housing facilities in Los Angeles County decided to participate in the vote and registered," Villanueva said.

To be eligible to vote, inmates must be 18 years of age or older and be citizens of the United States, awaiting trial or trial for any crime, in jail for a misdemeanor, in jail for violation of liberty Conditionally, in jail for felony probation or serving a county jail sentence under the California Public Safety Realignment Act.

Inmates waiting to be transferred to a state or federal prison for a felony conviction, serving a prison sentence at the station under contract with a county jail, serving a sentence for a probation violation or who have been considered Mentally unable to vote for a court are not eligible for the program.

More details can be found on the sheriff's department website.