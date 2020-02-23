Sharks fall 4th straight to the islanders, 4-1 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241411% %MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241412%

UNIONDALE, New York (AP) – Anders Lee scored twice, Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves and the New York Islanders won their second straight game at the Nassau Coliseum, beating the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Sunday night.

Defender Devon Toews also scored to help the islanders move within a dormant point of Philadelphia for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The shaky sharks lost their fourth consecutive game.

%MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241413% %MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241414%

Varlamov also played Friday night when the islanders knocked down the Detroit Red Wings to break a streak of four straight losses. Varlamov is 19-12-4 this season, his first with the islanders.

%MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241415% %MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241416%

Lee, the captain of the Islanders, opened the scoring at 6:49 of the first, beating Sharks netminder Martin Jones. Linemates Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle attended.

Dylan Gambrell, of San José, tied his fifth goal of the campaign at 10:36 of the opening period. Radim Simek and Timo Meier had assists.

Lee scored again at 1:10 of the second period, his 19th goal this season. Toews and Barzal attended. Barzal leads the islanders with 52 points and needs one point to reach 200 in his career.

It was the first two-goal game this season for Lee, 29, who scored 28 goals last season and scored 40 goals in 2017-18. Lee replaced John Tavares as captain before last season, then signed a seven-year, $ 49 million contract last July.

Toews scored to put 3-1 at 17:38 in the middle period, his sixth goal this season. Brock Nelson helped. Josh Bailey added an empty network target.

The Islanders ended their losing streak with a 4-1 victory over Detroit after the team withdrew former star John Tonelli No. 27 and used the pre-game energy to ensure a much-needed victory. They had scored only two goals by losing four consecutive contests against Nashville, Las Vegas, Arizona and Colorado.

The fighting sharks came from a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday and had also lost 2-1 to the New Jersey Devils in Newark last Thursday. San José continues its journey along the east coast in Philadelphia on Tuesday, one day after the league's exchange deadline. The Sharks (26-32-4) have only lost the playoffs once since 2003. That was in 2014-15.

The islanders are 13-7-1 at Nassau Coliseum this season and 7-0-3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Islanders play four of their next six home games (three on Long Island and one in Brooklyn), after which they will play nine of 12 games on the road.

NOTES: The islanders scratched defender Noah Dobson and strikers Derick Brassard and Ross Johnston … The islanders continued without injured strikers Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas and defender Adam Pelech … Sharks scratched strikers Antti Suomela and Melker Karlsson plus defender Nicholas Meloche … The sharks won the team's previous meeting this season, 2-1 in overtime on November 23 in San Jose … The Islanders are 23-7-3 when they score first … The Islanders are 31-2-3 this season when they score at least three goals.

UNTIL NEXT TIME:

Islanders: New York Rangers host at the Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Sharks: In Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.