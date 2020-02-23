Several dead in the Turkish province that borders Iran after the earthquake | News

%MINIFYHTMLea9305a5bedb885b515650aaceb7312011% %MINIFYHTMLea9305a5bedb885b515650aaceb7312012%

At least seven people died and five others were injured in the Turkish province of Van after an earthquake on Sunday morning, the country's Interior Minister said.

Three of those killed were children, according to Suleyman Soylu, adding that about 1,066 buildings have collapsed.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority had begun rescue work, Soylu said.

"Search and rescue efforts are ongoing," he said.

The magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Turkey-Iran border region, said the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The earthquake had a depth of 5 km (3.1 miles), the EMSC said.

Turkish public broadcaster TRT World said it affected about 43 villages in Turkey, which has a history of powerful earthquakes.

TRT said the damage inspection teams had been sent to the region. There were also reports of building collapses in the Turkish city of Van.

Iranian officials said emergency teams were sent to the affected areas.

"Our rescue teams have been sent to the area. Until now, we had no reports of damage or deaths in the area, which is not a populated area in the western Azarbaijan province of Iran," an Iranian official told state television. .

But another local official said: "It is very likely that there are victims and damages," Iran state television reported.

Intersected by major failures, Iran and Turkey are among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

An earthquake last month in eastern Turkey killed more than 40 people, while another in Iran caused structural damage to the houses without causing any death.