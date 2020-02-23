Seguin scores the victory goal in second place, Stars Beat Blackhawks 2-1 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Tyler Seguin scored the playoff goal in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Sunday.
Joe Pavelski of The Stars opened the scoring in the first period. Blackhawks rookie Dominik Kubalik tied the game in the second period in the power game.
The goal of Seguin came at 16:29 of the second. He beat Chicago goalkeeper Corey Crawford, whose 31 saves included stopping a penalty shot by Mattias Janmark in the second period.
Dallas goalkeeper Anton Khudobin also stopped 31 shots, including one of Jonathan Toews of the Blackhawks from the right-footed circle with an extra Chicago skater on the ice at the last minute.
The stars are now 36-20 and will face Carolina hurricanes on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).