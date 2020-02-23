San Diego Firefighters Free Dog from Railing In Balboa Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLdc514c4abf2cc6c7493a986eab91aafe11% %MINIFYHTMLdc514c4abf2cc6c7493a986eab91aafe12%
SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – San Diego firefighters came to the rescue of an unfortunate dog last week.
According to the San Diego Police Department, a very good boy was trying to see Lily Pond better from Balboa Park last Wednesday when he got stuck on the railing.
Fortunately, the firefighters of the San Diego Fire Department were able to free the animal, to the delight of a crowd cheering.
Balboa Park attracts visitors of all kinds, including our furry friend who was watching Lily Pond and got stuck. Fortunately, our partners @SDFD they could help him free him, to a crowd that cheered. ￼ pic.twitter.com/9syNYbHJgt
– San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 19, 2020
