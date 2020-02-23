Salman Khan approached for the biographical biography of Rakesh Sharma Saare Jahaan Se Achcha?

While in the role Saare Jahaan Se Achcha sounds like an extremely exciting idea and something that you would expect Bollywood stars to want to be part of, in reality, the fate of the project has unfortunately been quite opposite. First, it seemed that Aamir Khan would be playing the role of the Indian astronaut, but after he opted out of the project, speculations began linking Shah Rukh Khan's name with him. Later, Shah Rukh Khan also refused to approve the project.

Now, a report in an important newspaper contacted a source close to the film that claimed producer Siddharth Roy Kapur had approached Salman Khan to do the same. The source stated: “A few weeks ago, Siddharth Roy Kapur met with Salman Khan to discuss the project. The producer is confident that Salman can achieve this role. It is a gigantic project. For such an expensive movie, they are looking for a superstar and who better than Salman. Salman Khan has some March dates. Therefore, he decided to listen to the story of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. He liked the concept but has not given his approval. "

Wouldn't it be exciting to see Salman play an astronaut on the big screen? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

