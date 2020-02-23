Safaree visits Kirk and Rasheeda Frost's restaurant

Kirk Frost is pleased to tell his fans on social networks that his friend, Safaree, stopped by him and Rasheeda Frost's bistro. Look at the photo that Kirk shared on his social media account.

"Thank you, @safaree for stopping by @frostbistro #straitttt," Kirk captioned his post.

Someone made a joke and said, "He made sure to leave all his jewelry back home in atl." I know it's true! It is the most hateful season! "

This person was referring to Safaree. You probably remember that some time ago he was robbed and it seems he chose not to show off his jewelry all the time.

Speaking of Safaree, he thought about sharing some of his wisdom with his Twitter followers, and you can check the advice he has just given to his fans.

‘For all my young Kings, keep your money in the bank or out of social networks. I know that some people may not be used to having a lot of money, but do your best and avoid showing it on social media. I will not face as if I had not gone through that phase, but I learned from that, "Safaree tweeted.

Apart from this, Kirk made sure to celebrate his grandson's birthday and also shared a video on his social media account to mark this important event.

Someone praised Kirk and said: "Good job Kirk, I like to see you like that #AFamilyMan,quot;, and a follower posted this: "Happy birthday to you, God bless you with many more."

A fan said: "Beyblades … my nephew also loved them❤️😍 happy birthday dear,quot;

Rasheeda also shared a recent photo on her social media account. She tells fans she is celebrating her grandson's birthday, Kayden.

Ad

People got scared because they didn't know who Rasheeda was referring to in his post.



Post views:

one