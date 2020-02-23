Ryan Dirksen's change reappears when Eaton Reds claims part of title 3A – Up News Info

DENVER – This time last season, Eaton's sophomore Ryan Dirksen was out of the postseason fight due to eligibility issues.

A year later, he is a state champion.

"I got into trouble at school and had to screw my head to the right," Dirksen recalled. "I was dating the wrong people and following the wrong crowd and I had to change things."

Like he did in the classroom, Dirksen changed things in the game for the title Saturday night. A helpless man who entered the 145-pound Class 3A match with Jefferson's senior, Zander Condit, Dirksen quickly saw the hopes of his own title and that of Eaton's team disappear. Condit controlled most of the game by building a 9-5 point advantage. However, at the end of the third period, Dirksen turned the game around with a late Condit pin when the last seconds passed.

"The most important thing with Ryan is that you can never tell," Eaton head coach Tony Mustari said. "He is a player. You never know what he is going to throw at you and you should always be prepared. We teach our boys to fight to the whistle and never stop."

Dirksen was one of Eaton's two fighters in the final, with teammate Tanner True competing at 285 pounds.

Dirksen's victory put Eaton in a tie for first place in the 3A team standings with Valley. Jaziah Whaley, a senior at Valley, completed a perfect season (41-0) to claim the 160-pound title over Tanner Baumgartner from Weld Central in a 12-5 decision. Whaley will join the Northern Colorado program in the fall.

When all was said and done, Eaton tied Valley for the team title with 105.5 points. It was the first time that a team other than Valley or Alamosa won a part of the 3A team title since 2010.

"If someone had asked me three weeks ago if we had been in this situation at the end of Friday or Saturday morning, I would have drowned them," Mustari joked. “But these boys work hard. This is a group of children who have a lot of confidence in themselves and in the team. They gather around each other. The camaraderie between these guys is second to none. It's a brotherhood. "

In another 3A game, Weld Central freshman Roberto Estrada completed a perfect season by defeating Matt Medina, a senior at Eagle Valley, in the 106-pound weight class in what has been a Emotional season for the rebels.