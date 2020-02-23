"Ruck To Remember,quot; at Waseca honors veterans, first responders – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – There was a walk in southern Minnesota on Sunday to remember lost lives.

Operation Battle Buddy organized the "Ruck to Remember,quot; in Waseca. The awareness of those who have died by suicide in military and first response communities increases.

%MINIFYHTML63435275c3317619e4e85a96ce0517da13% %MINIFYHTML63435275c3317619e4e85a96ce0517da14%

The group says, on average, that there are 23 deaths per day. That's why they wore 23 pairs of boots.

%MINIFYHTML63435275c3317619e4e85a96ce0517da15% %MINIFYHTML63435275c3317619e4e85a96ce0517da16%

"You are not alone. That is the most important thing to know is that you are not alone. You are just as important as the person next to you," said Maurela Miller, daughter of a member of the Minnesota National Guard.

The ruck also showed support to the Waseca police officer, Arik Matson, who is recovering after being shot in the line of duty.