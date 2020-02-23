Rome wants to sign Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML55300cab67bb037015ca8190e28d7ee611% %MINIFYHTML55300cab67bb037015ca8190e28d7ee612%





Chris Smalling has made a perfect transition to play in Serie A

The head of Rome, Paulo Fonseca, has said Sky sports news he wants to sign the loan duo Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for permanent agreements.

Smalling has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Rome this season and revealed earlier this week that he is open to extending his stay in the Italian capital beyond the end of the season.

As it stands, Smalling is scheduled to return to the Manchester United parent club at the end of the season, but Fonseca is desperate to hold on to the 30-year-old defender.

"Chris is a great, great man, a great, great professional," said Fonseca Sky Sports News.

"The adaptation (to Italian football) was very easy for him. He is a boy that everyone loves in the club because he is a great professional."

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has scored five goals in 12 appearances in Serie A this period

"I would like Chris to stay. We're talking. I don't know if it's possible because of the situation with Manchester United, but I would very much like Chris to stay here with us because it's very important."

"He is a great player, a great man with a great attitude every day and for all these reasons, he would be very happy if Chris stays."

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mkhitaryan, who was also a teammate with Smalling at United, has seen his temporary spell with Rome interrupted by injuries.

But he scored and contributed an assist in Rome's 4-0 victory over Lecce on Sunday, and Fonseca revealed that he is also interested in signing Mkhitaryan permanently.

"Mkhi during this season suffered some injuries, but now he returns and is demonstrating his quality," Fonseca said.

"Let's see. He is a player with excellent decisions on the field and I would also like to keep Mkhi in our team."