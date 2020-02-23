Rockslide closes US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon

%MINIFYHTMLebf2a02c6f8a173ef6d7957dda4e237811% %MINIFYHTMLebf2a02c6f8a173ef6d7957dda4e237812%

A rock slide closed the United States 6 in both directions through Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The security shutdown, reported around 11:35 a.m., begins in Colorado 93 and extends west to Colorado 119, according to the CDOT.

There was no estimated time for reopening and delays were expected, according to the CDOT. Drivers were encouraged to use Interstate 70 as an alternative route.