Return of Andre Gomes' injuries: Everton midfielder Graeme Souness and Louis Saha discuss his return | Soccer news

Andre Gomes and the Super Sunday panel discuss Everton's first midfielder appearance since his horrible leg break in November





Andre Gomes thanked the football community for their support after he returned to Everton, four months after suffering a terrible ankle injury against Tottenham.

Andre Gomes was quick to thank both Everton fans and the football community in general after returning to the first team's action for the first time since his horrible ankle injury.

The Spaniard suffered a fractured dislocation in the right ankle against Tottenham in early November, but returned to Premier League football only 112 days later in the 3-2 defeat of Everton against Arsenal.

Although he couldn't help his team find a tie, Gomes was delighted to return to the court when Carlo Ancelotti admitted that "he could start the next game."

"I need to thank everyone," Gomes said. Sky sports. "The team was excellent, the Evertonians, football fans in general and everyone has been wonderful to me. Professional players, former professionals have been wonderful. I have to thank you!

Gomes quickly installed after coming as a substitute

"It gave me confidence when you feel you have the support of the people. I tried my best and wanted to return as quickly as possible. I'm glad I had the help of everyone around me."

Former Everton striker Louis Saha He soon praised the Everton medical team for their work to recover Gomes faster than expected, as well as expressing his satisfaction at the fact that Gomes was in the field again.

"It's amazing and a few weeks ago I talked to him and I was impressed that he was training," Saha said in Super sunday.

"I know the physio very well in Everton, and I call him & # 39; guru & # 39; see Andre in the field, smiling and thanking for the support is incredible. He is a great man."

Andre Gomes returned to action for the first time since his horrible leg break

Graeme Souness, who praised the improvements that Everton has already made with Ancelotti, was very impressed by the ease with which Gomes was put back to the side.

He entered through Morgan Schneiderlin with 30 minutes remaining and helped Everton finish hard.

"When he entered, he put them on the front foot and was making some nice and smart passes," Souness explained.

"It was moving in the same way I saw it before. We are all different with the amount of games we need to catch up, but they wouldn't have accused him of not being up to date today. He got straight into that." and his fitness levels were good for half an hour.

"It is forward and upward for him. The most important thing is that there are no changes in his career."