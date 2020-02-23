Results of the XFL Week 3: live updates, results, highlights of Sunday's games

%MINIFYHTML8cb662b6fd5054837eb622c14facbc8011% %MINIFYHTML8cb662b6fd5054837eb622c14facbc8012%

Week 3 of the XFL season is here, and a clear line has been established between those who have and those who do not have the league, one that could be even more pronounced in Sunday's games.

First is the confrontation between the New York Guardians and the St. Louis Battle Hawks in a battle for second place in the XFL East. Both teams are coming out of losses, although St. Louis was at least competitive in a 28-24 loss to the Houston Roughnecks (now 3-0); New York was dismantled in a Week 2 defeat against the DC Defenders, Eastern leaders, in a game in which the offensive, especially quarterback Matt McGloin, had great difficulties.

XFL WEEK 3: Probabilities, selections and predictions

DC Defenders and Los Angeles Wildcats will complete the game XFL Week 3 at 6 p.m. On paper, it seems that the 2-0 Defenders will have no problem against the Wildcats without victories, especially after catcher Nelson Spruce made several big plays in a 25-18 loss to the Dallas Forsaken in Week 2. Can Cardale Jones (39 of 63 passes, 499 yards, four scores for an interception) help keep the Defenders undefeated?

Follow live while Sporting News offers live results, updates and highlights for Week 3 of the XFL action:

New York Guardians in St. Louis BattleHawks, summary

The start is at 3 p.m. ET. Updates will begin at that time.

DC Defenders on the Los Angeles Wildcats score, featured

The start is at 6 p.m. ET. Updates will begin at that time.