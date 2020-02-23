Regal ready for the Aintree bis in Grand National | Racing news





Regal Encore and Richie McLernon (right) winning at Ascot

Regal Encore will continue its accumulation until a third crack in the Randox Health Grand National with a twist on the Aintree-style fences in Lambourn.

%MINIFYHTML6aa519f4c23145a2c9d640fd9dfb709711% %MINIFYHTML6aa519f4c23145a2c9d640fd9dfb709712%

The 12-year-old finished third on the list of Kelbray Swinley Chase at Ascot in his most recent outing, and coach Anthony Honeyball is preparing him to return to the National again on April 4.

Regal Encore finished in the field at Aintree in 2017 and 2019, but Honeyball was encouraged by the effort of veteran Ascot.

He said: "Regal Encore ran a solid race. (Jockey) Richie McLernon felt that an end-to-end gallop would have been adequate (better), because they stood firm and recovered a lot.

"He will have a school on the national-style fences in Lambourn, which we have done most of the years, to let him know that something different is just around the corner."