Records indicate that U of M officials knew about sexual abuse – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (AP) – More than four decades ago, University of Michigan officials were warned that one of their doctors was caressing patients during medical examinations, but continued to work there despite the degradation and allegedly re-abused as a doctor in the athletic department of the school, according to the records obtained. Friday for The Associated Press show.

In 1980, the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson was pressured to resign as head of the University Health Service amid such concerns, according to a statement his former supervisor gave to a campus detective who had begun investigating the doctor for more than a year. He makes a complaint from a former university fighter.

When the detective told Tom Easthope, a former university administrator who oversaw Anderson's department, that he was investigating Anderson's "inappropriate behavior," Easthope replied: "I bet there are more than 100 people who might be in that list ", according to the records. .

Easthope told the detective that he had confronted Anderson about "wasting time in exam rooms with patient children,quot; and told the doctor: "You have to go." He said the doctor did not deny the charges against him. In 1980, at least two students had submitted complaints to Michigan officials that Anderson touched them inappropriately, according to interviews and records.

When the detective informed Easthope that Anderson had continued to work on campus, even with the Michigan soccer program, until 2003, Easthope "visibly shook,quot; and added that "he was sure he had left college."

On Thursday, Michigan President Mark Schlissel said in prepared statements at the opening of the school's Board of Regents meeting that his police investigation, initiated in 2018, had found "hints,quot; that the staff was "at both of rumors and accusations of misconduct. "

Washtenaw County prosecutors first received the report from the police department in late April or early May 2019, said Steven Hiller, assistant attorney general.

A prosecutor concluded that summer that criminal charges could not be authorized because the main suspect had died and none of the crimes were within Michigan's six-year term, Hiller said Thursday.

But the records obtained Friday by the AP add much more detail to those indications and show that the complaints about Anderson, who died in 2008, covered much of his term in Michigan, until 2002. More men appeared this week after the investigation. It was made public, including Olympic wrestler Andy Hrovat, who told AP that Anderson touched him inappropriately during medical exams during his first year in 1998.

The revelations echo high-profile sexual abuse allegations made against sports doctors at other universities, including the state of Michigan and the state of Ohio.

The records were published by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office in response to a request for the Freedom of Information Act. The prosecutor's office had reviewed the complaints after the university police investigation, which was triggered after a former wrestler in July 2018 sent a four-page letter to the current athletic director Warde Manuel detailing the abuses of decades.

That fighter wrote that in 1975, five years before Anderson's degradation, he had informed his coach, Bill Johannesen, and then athletic director Don Canham that he had been caressed and had had unnecessary rectal exams. Athletes on other sports teams had similar experiences with Anderson, the fighter wrote.

"I am fully aware that it was the 1970s and that it was a completely different world at that time," the fighter wrote in his letter. “I am also aware that more than 40 years ago is an extremely long time. I don't expect anything I don't want anything. I just feel the need to report this. ”

The student, whose name was written in the records published to AP, also recalled that Anderson was known as "Dr. Drop your drawers Anderson,quot; by athletes in the 1970s. He accused the doctor of touching his penis and testicles, and of insert the finger into the rectum "too many times to be considered diagnostic or therapeutic for the conditions and injuries I had."

The first time this happened was during his first year in 1972, when he went to the doctor to receive treatment for facial cold sores, according to the letter. The fighter saw the doctor several more times for that condition and was touched inappropriately every time, he wrote.

"I didn't like it, but I really didn't pay much attention to it," the letter said. "He was the doctor and it never occurred to me that he was enjoying what I didn't."

The fighter said the doctor touched him again during his junior season after an elbow was dislocated.

"It seemed strange to me that I needed a penis and hernia control," he wrote.

The fighter told Manuel that athletes on at least two other sports teams knew about Anderson's behavior while he was at school.

Johannesen, who trained the Michigan wrestling team in the 1970s, told police that, although none of his athletes told him he had been raped by a doctor, he did remember them "laughing,quot; and "joking,quot; about a particular doctor who told them to "take off your pants,quot; for an "injured elbow." When the police asked him to remember the doctor's name, Johannesen said: "Dr. Anderson.

AP's attempts to reach Johannesen on Friday were unsuccessful.

Another member of the Michigan wrestling team in the 1970s told police that the doctor had a rectal exam when he went to receive treatment for an ankle injury. His name was also drafted from the documents.

The former fighter told police that he felt mistreated, but that "as an 18-year-old boy, you don't plan to question things like that."

A medical assistant who worked at the school in the 1970s, Deborah Kowal, told police that Anderson performed annual physical exams for athletes, including rectal exams. She said she did a couple of rectal exams until then coach Bo Schembechler found out. "She said coach Schembechler didn't want a woman to perform rectal exams on her male players, so Dr. Anderson did the physicals after this," according to the report.

The nearly 100 pages detailing the police investigation also include interviews with people who said they had not heard any complaints about Anderson. Among them was Russell Miller, who was an athletic coach when Anderson worked with the Michigan soccer team. He told police that Anderson was an "amazing team doctor."

According to the police report, Miller said that when Anderson quit his job as director of Health Services, Canham, who died in 2005, reached an agreement so Anderson could work with the soccer team. Miller said Anderson served as a primary care physician for most soccer staff and their families.

Miller said the idea that Anderson was investigated "destroys him," according to the police report. Jack Harbaugh, who was an assistant football coach in Michigan in the 1970s and is the father of current head coach Jim Harbaugh and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, told police he knew nothing negative about Anderson. He said he had "great admiration,quot; for him.

The authorities also contacted the state licensing and regulatory agency and found that he had received a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior against Anderson filed in May 1994. The records do not describe the outcome of the complaint, which was closed at 10 months, and case records were purged seven years later. But an agency official managed to find the name of a man who filed the complaint and gave it to the detective.

When the detective approached, the plaintiff said: "I'm glad someone finally called to investigate this."

The man, whose name is written in the records, told the detective that he was a student at the University of Michigan from 1973. He once went to a routine physical exam at a campus health center, and during that time Anderson stroked it to the point. of ejaculation He said Anderson "didn't seem to react to this, nor said anything," according to the summary of the detective's interview.

The man finally filed the complaint decades later because "I couldn't live with myself," the detective wrote.

The police report also describes an alleged sexual assault of 2002. A man affiliated with the university said in 2018 that Anderson sexually assaulted him while he was being examined for a brain tumor.

The man said he was told to take off his clothes and lie on the examining table. Anderson allegedly began to feel his feet and legs with both hands, rubbing and pricking, before moving on to his genitals.

"He said he thought it was totally inappropriate and recalled how Dr. Anderson's breathing patterns changed while he was massaging,quot; his genitals, the officer wrote.

