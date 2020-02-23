Ray Barron of Columbine, recently diagnosed with cancer, delights in state titles

Columbine sent two qualifiers to the state wrestling tournament this weekend, and took two titles. But you could say that juniors Jack Forbes and Zach Schraeder were motivated by more than glory and medals.

The rebel coach, Ray Barron, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer on January 17. Columbine's fifth-year coach, who was named the Class 5A coach of the year on Saturday, said he "means everything,quot; to see the success of his two champions.

"It's very encouraging to see children do this well," said Barron. "I am living every day for every day. And I will fight this as much as I can."

The 61-year-old man started chemotherapy and radiation this week for three glioblastomas in his brain. The beginning of his treatment came just before the Forbes race to the 182-pound Class 5A title and the thrust of the Schraeder championship in group 285.

Forbes won 13-8 over Grandview senior Joe Renner, an opponent who had lost twice before this season, to finish 39-4. Then, Schraeder won 5-2 over Cherokee Trail senior Julian Williams in a tight game to finish 43-2.

"When I looked at the scoreboard and got up, and I had a second left, I knew that the whole fight for him was worth it," Schraeder said.

Forbes also enjoyed his championship moment at Pepsi Center with his sick coach, a member of the National Fight Hall of Fame who also trained for 34 years at Heritage. Barron has been a wrestling coach for 47 years overall.

"When I jumped into his arms, it was the best feeling I have ever felt, knowing that he is fighting for something," Forbes said. "That made me push even more."

The rebels finished 13th with 51 points, while Jeffco League rival Pomona won his fifth Class 5A crown in the last eight seasons.

"I did it for Levi." An emotional weekend for Weld Central culminated with Roberto Estrada ending an undefeated season with a 3-0 victory over Matthew Medina in the match for the 106A Class 3A title.

Only three weeks after his second-year partner Levi Gerkin died in a car accident, the championship acquired additional meaning for Estrada.

"It was an amazing night. I did it for Levi, ”Estrada said after the game. "Going undefeated was one of my goals at the beginning of the year and we did it."

Estrada's race to the 106-pound crown helped bring Weld Central to seventh place in the team's standings, with teammate Tanner Baumgartner also reaching the 160-pound final.

"It's probably the best season we've had in the history of our school." Weld Central coach Elliot Copeland said about Estrada's 48-0 campaign. "It really was a perfect season for him and he fought a lot of adversities."

More unbeatable. In total, seven Colorado wrestlers finished with perfect records this winter. Apart from Estrada and the four-peat duo Windsort by Isaiah Salazar (37-0, 4A 132) and Dominick Serrano (43-0, 4A 182), Jaziah Whaley of Valley (41-0, 3A 160), Adam Schulz of the county Crowley (42-0, 2A 170), Tyson Beauperthuy de Doherty (40-0, 5A 170) and Sam Hart of Cherokee Trail (38-0, 5A 220) also completed the strikeout campaign.

First year champions. You can't get four state titles without winning the first one as a freshman, and three did that Saturday night. In a battle of freshmen in the 120-pound 4A class, Weston Dalton of Pueblo East covered Boden White of Pueblo County at 3:44. Brady Collins of Wray (2A, 106) and Lain Yapoujian of Byers (2A, 132) also won titles, and the latter joined his brother Wyatt (138) as a state champion in 2A.

Dennis Pleuss of Jeffco Athletics contributed to this report.