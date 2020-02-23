Rapper Blac Youngsta pulls a gun against an aggressive crowd during the concert

Instagram

In the images that have circulated online, the spitter & # 39; Booty & # 39; He raises the weapon while leaving the room in self-defense while suspected members of rival gangs throw objects at him.

Blac Youngsta He pulled out a gun during a tense situation at his recent concert. The rapper showed the gun on stage during a club performance at Exquis in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday, February 20, when the crowd became violent.

In a video that has been circulating online, the Memphis-born star tried to de-escalate the situation by addressing a group of people on the side of the stage. "I don't know them, bruh," you can hear the video say. "I have no problem with you, bruh. But we are tied up, with anything with you, bruh … We don't give f ** k, bruh. Let me do my show, I'm going out, we're going to deal with it. I'm going to do my show, we will reach an agreement with all of you. "

Blac then tried to continue the show for paying fans, but the situation became hostile as some people began throwing chairs at him. It has been speculated that the tension was related to gangs and that those who opposed the rapper were members of a rival gang, the Charleston Crips.

As the tension intensified, one of his crew members silently handed the spitter "Hip Hopper." The weapon seemed to have an extended clip attached. Then he showed the gun while he and his team pushed people out to what looked like a dressing room while objects were still thrown.

Apparently, Blac managed to get out of the room unharmed and then greeted his fans through Instagram Live. He, however, did not talk about the incident on Thursday in the live video.

In a gun-related incident, Blac was charged with six charges of unloading a gun in an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle and conspiracy of a felony in May 2017 in connection with a shooting involving a rapper from Memphis Young dolphin. It is alleged that rapper "Booty" and his associates fired more than 100 rounds in Young Dolph's SUV. The charges were dropped later in May 2019.