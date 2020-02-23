R,amp;B singer Jhene Aiko has & # 39; meat & # 39; with Tinashe! (Twitter calls him & # 39; Biracial Beef & # 39;)

R,amp;B singers Jhene Aiko and Tinashe now have beef, according to a celebrity who spoke with MTO News.

The two singers have much in common. Both have a similar touching sound, and both have a similar biracial appearance.

You might think they would be friends, but they are not.

In fact, it is Jhene Aiko who has some kind of problem with Tinashe. Our source of information about celebrities explained: "It's beef from a long time ago. You can't mention Tinashe's name in front of Jhene."

And we are not the only ones we have heard about this biracial meat. Multiple people on social networks pointed out that the two beauties have beef.

Here are the receipts:

Tinashe, real name Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer and actress.

Jhene Aiko is a singer and songwriter, who embarked on her musical career contributing voices and appearing in several music videos for the R,amp;B group of the 2000s B2K.