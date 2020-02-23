Quentin Tarantino and his wife welcome their first child

%MINIFYHTMLd6ac457e0d3cf68acef9f923843a2b0e11% %MINIFYHTMLd6ac457e0d3cf68acef9f923843a2b0e12%

The pilot of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; and his wife Daniella Pick welcomed a new addition to their growing family two years after exchanging marriage vows.

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick They have welcomed their first child together.

The filmmaker's representatives, 56, revealed the happy news to TMZ on Saturday, February 22, 2020 and confirmed: "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby born on February 22".

The baby was born in the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, according to the Jerusalem Post. The couple has not yet revealed any additional information.

In August 2019, it was announced that the director would be a father, less than a year after the couple married in November 2018.

According to reports, the couple met when Quentin was promoting his 2009 film "Inglorious Bastards"in Israel. They got engaged in 2017.

The 36-year-old singer and actress Daniella won a minor role in her husband's film in 2019 "Once upon a time in Hollywood", and previously appeared in the Israeli version of the reality show"Eldest brother".