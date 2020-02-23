Quentin Tarantino and his girlfriend Daniella Pick announce the birth of their son

Quentin Tarantino and his daughter, Daniella Pick, announced the birth of their first child earlier this week in a statement to E! News and TMZ. Quentin's personal representative confirmed the news of his son's birth on Saturday, UPI reported.

In the statement, he said that Quentin and Daniella were delighted to reveal that their son was born. So far, it is not entirely clear what the baby's name is. As most know, Quentin and Pick got married in November 2018. Tarantino is 56 years old and Pick is 36 years old.

Reportedly, Quentin and Daniella met in 2009 while filming their movie with Brad Pitt, Inglorious Bastards, It was filmed in Israel They got engaged three years ago in June 2017 after about a year of dating.

UPI reported two years ago that Quentin and Daniella Pick were married in Los Angeles during a private ceremony. While the wedding party was small and intimate, many of Tarantino's former collaborators attended, including Eli Roth, Tim Roth and Harvey Keitel.

ME! The news states that Pick wore a white dress and Tarantino wore the standard black suit. This marks the first marriage for the legendary director. Daniella is the daughter of the Israeli singer, Tzvika Pick.

This adds another achievement to Quentin's long list. Director fans know he was ready for his Oscars this year for his latest movie, Once upon a time in Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Brad Pitt won the victory as Best Supporting Actor in the Academy Awards. He also got 9 other nominations.

While the film was adored by critics, such as Martin Scorsese the Irish The public complained about its slow pace. In addition, the film generated controversy over his representation of Bruce Lee, who was portrayed in the film as an arrogant jester, whom Brad Pitt hits in a parked car.

Ad

Even Shannon Lee, Bruce's daughter, criticized Tarantino for his representation in the film. Tarantino never backed away from his claim that Bruce Lee was actually "an arrogant guy."



Post views:

0 0