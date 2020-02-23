Queen Elizabeth II refuses to talk about the real drama of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: it's & # 39; painful & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML7fcb015baedaa14b3cd635b7ed688eaf11% %MINIFYHTML7fcb015baedaa14b3cd635b7ed688eaf12%

WENN / Dinendra Haria

This comes after the Queen officially prohibited the couple from using the name & # 39; Sussex Royal & # 39; after his decision to resign as members of the British royal family.

Apparently, Queen Elizabeth II is well above the real drama that involves Prince Harry and his wife Meghan markle. According to a new report, the Queen just wants everything to end and refuses to talk about the matter.

A source tells Vanity Fair: "In general, she doesn't want to talk about it. The Queen has been anxious to solve this because she sees that it is harmful to the monarchy and, on a personal level, I think this has been quite damaging to her ".

The informant goes on to say: "She has reached the point where she no longer wants to think about it, she just wants to finish at once." The source also adds that the couple's decision to leave the royal family has been "painful" for Queen Elizabeth.

Although it seemed that he was separating Harry and Meghan from the royal family, real biographer Sally Bedell Smith is excited about the way the 93-year-old real handled the problem. "By ruling against his use of the Sussex Royal brand, he drew the line of exploiting his real connection for profit," says Smith. "I think in the process she has shown the kind of flexibility and adherence to the standards that strengthen the monarchy."

This comes after the Queen officially prohibited the couple from using the name "Sussex Royal." News about the title ban began circulating last week, suggesting that the Sussex Royal Instagram account and the foundation of the same name would require new titles at the request of Queen Elizabeth II after choosing to resign as members of the royal family.

On Friday, February 21, 2020, a representative from Harry and Meghan issued a statement about the change. "While the Duke and Duchess focus on plans to establish a new nonprofit organization, given the specific rules of the UK government around the use of the word & # 39; Royal & # 39 ;, it was agreed that his nonprofit organization, when announced this spring, will not be called the Sussex Royal Foundation, "he said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use & # 39; SussexRoyal & # 39; in any territory after the spring of 2020."

No new names have been announced for the couple's accounts and social media foundation, although, according to reports, they will still include "Sussex."