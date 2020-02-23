Public gardens in Colorado that are less known and worth visiting.

Public gardens are beautiful environments that transport visitors to a wonderful country of sensory delights. As botanical works of art, they show a wide variety of colors, shapes, textures and smells that captivate, exerting a magnetic attraction for those seeking a stress-free sanctuary. With panoramic views; winding roads through serene and green landscapes; and the opportunity to learn about conservation efforts, the life of native plants, bird watching or even beekeeping, public gardens are designed to attract the whole family.

The Denver Botanic Garden attracts most of the attention among inclined botanists in Colorado. But there are more than half a dozen other public gardens and arboretas splashing the state that is worth exploring. Whether extensive or small, on a university campus or in the city, each garden is a balm for the soul.

Hudson Gardens and Event Center

Located in Littleton, along the South Platte River, this impressive 30-acre botanical garden is famous for its numerous educational programs, resources and activities that attract gardeners, naturalists, art enthusiasts and children alike. Take a map and take a self-guided walk along the paved paths where the information leaflets provide information on the medicinal herbs used to treat various diseases; roses that emit the typical "damask,quot; scent; the amazing growth rate of the Victoria waterlily leaf; and more. Myriad sculptures, some with a fantastic aesthetic, are sprayed in the middle of the foliage. Birdwatching walks are done monthly, which gives rookie birdwatchers the opportunity to spy on a red-tailed hawk or a kingfisher with a belt. Regular meeting programs with beekeepers allow the public to connect with the life of bees in the apiary on site. hudsongardens.org

Botanical Gardens of Western Colorado

Strolling through this 15-acre Eden, you will find it difficult to imagine that this property (located beyond the center of Grand Junction) has had a previous life as a scrap yard. Inside a greenhouse, a tropical rainforest is grouped with Mexican palm trees, bananas and birds of paradise. Water lilies float in a quiet pond in the Japanese garden that will surely induce a Zen state of mind. Zebra, horse chestnut and other types of butterflies flutter between heliconias, golden dew drops and Philippine violets with their wild colors. Beyond these surprises are the botanical products that pay homage to western Colorado, both its long history as a fruit-producing region and its plants, including smoke from the prairies and redwood dogwood that are indigenous to this area. wcbotanic.org

Botanical Gardens of Montrose

Anyone who has had problems with creative domestic gardening solutions that combine aesthetics with water conservation strategies would do well to visit this garden near the center of Montrose. Stroll through the rock garden that is populated by Blackfoot daisies, shrub ice plants and other drought tolerant botanicals. Offering a window to the vegetation that covers the high mountains of Colorado, the Crack Gardens provide visitors with inspiration for an easy-to-maintain home garden using well-placed rocks and small sturdy plants such as buckwheat. In the new Grass Wave Garden, colorful ornamental grasses, such as Ruby Muhly and Little Bluestem, seem to dance gloriously as the breeze blows on the garden terraces. montrosegardens.org

Yampa River Botanical Park

Nestled in a high altitude valley in Steamboat Springs, the Yampa River Botanical Park opens its doors every year on May 1 and closes on October 31. On this 6-acre property are Ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, Colorado blue fir and other evergreens that thrive in the harsh climate. Strolling along winding roads, you will pass elegant sculptures, such as the Trumpeter Swan floating over one of the many ponds. Several dozen themed gardens delight in their variety. Depending on the season, grape hyacinths, blue irises and other flowers of similar tones bloom in the Blue Garden. Growing under the branches of native poplars, the delicate trillium and other shade-loving plants bloom in the Hidden Garden. yrbp.org

Chester Malter Arboretum

With thousands of trees (almost 300 different species), shrubs and other woody plants on the 125-acre campus of the University of Denver, this arboretum is a quiet haven from the bustling city. The whole family can consciously walk among some imposing specimens, admiring their green majesty while learning their Latin (and common) names and their country of origin. Especially attractive are the eight trees that are among the largest species in Colorado, also known as state champion trees. These include a 52-foot-tall Horse Chestnut, a Crabapples duo and a Lebanon cedar that is over 35 feet tall. du.edu/arboretum

Alpine Gardens Betty Ford

Resting at 8,250 feet above sea level in Vail, this botanical garden, the highest in North America, is named after the former first lady, an avid gardener who regularly vacationed in Vail with her husband, former President Gerald Ford . Whether you stroll through the four impressive "rooms,quot; of the garden on your own or sign up for a one-hour teacher-guided tour, you will appreciate the fragile beauty of alpine plants in this expanse dotted with bright waterfalls and crystal clear lakes. , pools and streams. In the Himalayan Garden, a lonely cabin in shades of pine attracts blue poppies, lilies and rhododendrons from the Himalayas. Edelweiss and Gentian Trumpet are two of the many plants that come from the Pyrenees found in the Western European Alps. bettyfordalpinegardens.org

The gardens at Spring Creek

Not far from downtown Fort Collins, this 12-acre expanse of varied gardens is designed to bring children and adults closer to the wonders of nature. In the morning, the sweet aroma of the chocolate flower is tempting for those who explore the Fragrance Garden. Flower kale and poppy mallow were planted in the Garden of the Moon because these and other flowers have light or white petals that seem to glow in the dark. One of the new additions, Undaunted Garden, takes its name from the best-selling book by garden designer and Fort Collins resident Lauren Springer. This garden is home to a large outdoor collection of cold-resistant cacti found in Front Range, such as Ultra Violet Sage. fcgov.com/gardens

Durango Botanical Gardens

If you are cycling or trekking along the Animas River trail in Durango, an 8-mile paved railroad path that follows an old railroad corridor, you can easily explore the countless gardens that are part of the Durango Botanical Gardens. Behind the Public Library, the Library Demonstration Garden shows seven different sections that reflect the different micro ecosystems of Durango. For example, the sector of the Passions of the Prairie, representative of the grasslands, has a lot of colorful flowers, such as yarrow and burning stars. Pink, red and purple beard tongues are found in the Dryland Mesa portion. A giant dwarf redwood and a dwarf Japanese red pine are two of the small trees that grow in the thematic areas of the Arboreta Garden, including the beautifully landscaped Gabbro miniature coniferous garden, with its carefully sculpted stones by hand. durangobotanicgardens.org

High Plains Environmental Center

Located within Centerra, Loveland's unique development that is designated as the first Colorado Wildlife Habitat Community, the High Plains Environmental Center is dedicated to fostering a harmonious connection with the land. Visitors learn how landscaping with native plants, which require less water and fertilizers, while attracting countless birds, butterflies and other pollinators, not only provides aesthetic value but also fosters sustainability. In honor of the region's long heritage of fruit growing, the Heirloom Fruit Orchard grows Colorado orange apples, Santa Rosa plums, Elberta peaches, black tartary cherries and other varieties. The Native Demonstration Garden blooms with showy flowers, such as Desert Four O’Clock, Rocky Mountain Penstemon and Yellow columbine, which will give you practical ideas for your own native plant garden. suburbitat.org

