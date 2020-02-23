PRO14: Ulster beat Cheetahs on the return of Ruan Pienaar | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLad50c599afa180ea195ddf5729e2e5ea11% %MINIFYHTMLad50c599afa180ea195ddf5729e2e5ea12%





Bill Johnston placed two penalties and two conversions

Ulster remained second in the classification of the Guinness PRO14 Conference A by beating the Cheetahs while Glasgow advanced third with a victory over the Dragons …

Ulster 20-10 cheetahs

Midfielder Bill Johnston kicked 10 points when Ulster defeated his play-off chasing the 20-10 Cheetahs A Conference at the cold Kingspan Stadium.

The victory, which also saw the scoring attempts of the Irish province in any half of support Tom O & # 39; Toole and the end Robert Baloucoune, assured that Ulster has spent 21 undefeated games at home, matching his previous record set at the beginning of the 2000s

The visitors, with former Ulster player Ruan Pienaar in their ranks for their first competitive game since they left the province in 2017, scored a try in the second half of the Clayton Bloometjies fullback. Pienaar kicked the conversion and a penalty.

Glasgow Warriors 34-19 Dragons

Two attempts by Glasgow prostitute Grant Stewart saw an energetic effort by the Dragons when 34-19 winners remained in Scotstoun.

Tim Swinson, Huw Jones and Mesulame Dolokoto were the other scorers to try in a win for extra points for the home team.

Twice the dragons in scrum half Rhodri Williams proved in vain as the Welsh side could not take any points home.

The victory leads the Warriors to third place in the classification of Conference A, a place above the Cheetahs, while the Dragons are fighting in fifth position.