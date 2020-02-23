Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes spectacular in a parade

Priyanka Chopra has always had a characteristic style that we have loved over the years. Whether on the Oscar red carpet or at the MET gala, this deli never ceases to drool for her style. Priyanka landed in Mumbai during the early hours of Saturday to attend a fashion show last night.

Priyanka's act marked the closing of the fashion event and the actress made sure it was an appropriate end to a great fashion show. At the event, Priyanka was seen wearing a black outfit with an ornate belt to add some sparkle to the look. Her hair and makeup were slightly different from the usual ones of Peecee, but they complemented her appearance beautifully.



Check out the photos below.

