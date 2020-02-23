Presley Gerber is going through a "rebel,quot; phase A source

Presley Gerber is going through a "rebel phase," a Us Weekly source recently revealed. Although Presley comes from Hollywood royalty, considering that his mother is one of the most famous fashion models of all time, Presley wants to travel his own way away from the image of his family.

Earlier this week, Gerber sparked media headlines for tattooing the word "misunderstood,quot; on his face. Presley is the son of Rande and Cindy Crawford.

As noted earlier, a source who spoke with Us magazine provided an additional context to Presley's life, adding that the young man was "going through a super rebel phase."

According to reports, Presley wants to get out of the shadow of his famous family and forge his own individuality and identity. In addition, he has been enjoying the attention he has been receiving, even if much of it has been negative.

In addition, Presley has found it difficult to find his own success, compared to his mother, father or even his 18-year-old sister, Kaia Gerber. The informant said that it has been difficult for him due to the stellar reputation of his parents, as well as Kaia, who is considered a "love,quot;.

In other words, Presley just wants to forge his own path in the world, instead of following in his family's footsteps. On his Instagram Live, Presley said that if someone wanted to talk badly about him or his tattoo, he would provide his address and they can come and tell him to his face.

Following the reaction of social media and media criticism, Presley went out to spend a night in the city with his girlfriend Cameron Rorrison. Presley and Cameron went to Paris Hilton's 39th birthday party in Los Angeles on February 20. Insiders revealed to Us Weekly that Presley was there with his girl using grills, drinking a clear liquid from a cup, while also carrying a bottle of water.

Rande and Cindy Crawford are worried about the welfare of their son, who was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in January 2019. The source added that the young man has been around with less than reputable characters, and is beginning to have An effect on him. .

While Presley has found work as a model, he is no longer really interested in doing so. He is not passionate.



