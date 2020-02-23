Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Aurora hours after the Nevada caucus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLed34c7bc89ce20313e3aced8eb0543f811% %MINIFYHTMLed34c7bc89ce20313e3aced8eb0543f812%

Hours after the preliminary results of the Nevada committees arrived, Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg took the stage at the Crowne Plaza Denver Convention Center in search of maintaining his momentum.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, presented himself as an alternative in the middle of the road to the favorite, far-left senator Bernie Sanders. He also pointed to President Donald Trump and the US secretary of education. UU., Betsy DeVos, during his brief but enthusiastic speech.

