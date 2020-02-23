Porsha Williams' daughter, Pilar Jhena, is 11 months old! See your anniversary photos

Porsha Williams proudly shared some new photos with her baby in her social media account. Pilar Jhena is now 11 months old and her mother couldn't be more proud of her. Check out his latest photos in IG below.

‘Happy 11 months, Baby @pilarjhena 🎊 I love you more than you will ever know! My heartbeat 👶🏽️❤️❤️❤️❤️👶🏽 photo: @sterlingpics ’Porsha captioned one of the anniversary photos.

Someone thinks that PJ looks like Porsha's mother, Diane: "She looks like Mrs. Diane!" And another commentator said: "She is so beautiful, they are the eyes for me."

A follower published this: "Mom and baby are no more than tenderness," and one fan said: "Everyone needs to continue and have 10 more babies, it's beautiful."

Someone else wrote: ‘This baby is so beautiful! The eyebrows already arched and everything! "And a fan said:" Oh my God! I can't take all this tenderness. "

A follower wrote this: ‘Porsha shared another photo that he titled with the following words:‘ "Someday, when the pages of my life are finished, I know you will be one of the most beautiful chapters." My love @pilarjhena. Happy 11 months, honey. "

Another commenter published: ‘Such a beautiful picture. May GOD continue to bless you and your adorable girl, "and someone else said:" This seems like a recreation of you and your mother @ porsha4real simply beautiful. "

One of Porsha's fans also got excited about PJ: ‘Pilar is soooo cute! Porsha you have her dressed so adorable. "

In other news, Porsha shared a video with her baby Pilar Jhena in the middle of an impromptu session. The RHOA star managed to excite fans with this post.

Fans loved PJ's cuteness, and they made sure to tell the RHOA star this in the comments. People wanted baby PJ all the best.



