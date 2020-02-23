Pope warns against "unfair,quot; peace plans in the Middle East

ROME (AP) – Pope Francis warned against "unfair,quot; solutions aimed at ending the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a speech delivered on Sunday during a visit to the Italian port city of Bari, in the south of the country, to reflect on peace in the countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, Francisco lamented the numerous areas of war and conflict, including the Middle East and North Africa.

Francis spoke of "the unresolved conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, with the danger of unfair solutions and, therefore, foreshadowing new crises."

The Pope did not cite any specific proposal.

A new United States peace plan would allow Israel to annex all its settlements along with the strategic Jordan Valley. It would grant the Palestinians limited autonomy in several pieces of territory with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem, but only if they meet strict conditions.

In the same speech, Francis hit populist politics. "It scares me when I hear some speeches from some leaders about new forms of popularism," he said. He also regretted that the waves of refugees fleeing conflict, the consequences of climate change and other adversities are "represented as an invasion."

Among the prelates gathered for his speech at the Pontifical Basilica of St. Nicholas of Bari were the ecclesiastics of the Balkans, Jerusalem and Algeria.