Pop Smoke canceled the Brooklyn concert with the help of the New York police shortly before his death

According to new reports, Pop Smoke, the 20-year-old recording artist who was killed in an invasion of his home earlier this month, canceled a show in Brooklyn, New York, just a few days before he was shot dead in a rent house.

TMZ states that the artist was supposed to present a show on February 16 at the Kings Theater in New York, but the New York Police Department forced him to cancel it. On his Instagram account, Pop Smoke apologized to his fan base for the canceled performance, stating that the police forced the concert to close.

TMZ says it was he who called the police to ask for help, but said in his social media account that it was his fault. The 20-year-old was killed Wednesday when four masked men stormed the house in Los Angeles where he was staying.

When his death was announced in the media, Billboard claims that the transmissions of his discography increased by almost 400%. Police previously announced that his death could be related to the enmity of Crips and Bloods in the city of Los Angeles.

As previously reported, the Robbery and Homicide Division, Captain Jonathan Tippet, told the LA Times last week that he was not "comfortable,quot; referring to Pop Smoke's shooting death as a "robbery."

Todd Malm reported on February 20, 2020 that the men never stole anything from the house. In other words, Pop Smoke's death is likely to be gang related. Initially, reports indicated that Pop Smoke died in a robbery that went wrong, however, it turns out that was not true.

In addition, previous Pop Smoke publications on social networks perpetuated the rumor, due to a photo in which he held a large amount of cash, and also wore designer clothes and expensive jewelry. Fans believed it was the goal due to show their supposed wealth.

Pop Smoke drew attention to the hip-hop scene when he released his song, "Welcome To The Party," in which Nicki Minaj later got into.



