Police: 3 found dead in the Apple Valley home; Deaths appear to be "acts of family violence,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities in Apple Valley say a shooting that left three people dead on Saturday afternoon seems to be an act of "family violence."

Officers were called to the house in the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court around 12:18 p.m. after someone reported that several people had been shot.

Two men and one woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Researchers have been talking with family, friends and neighbors to reconstruct what may have happened. Police say that according to their findings, the deaths appear to be acts of family violence with the perpetrator ending their own lives.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.