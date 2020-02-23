Police: 2 men wounded in night shooting in Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Minneapolis, authorities say.

According to the Minneapolis police, the agents responded around 2:00 a.m. to the 400 block of 2nd Avenue North after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

Upon arrival, the authorities found an adult man in his 20s who suffered a gunshot wound. The victim had no pulse or breath. Authorities say officers began chest compressions and were able to restore heartbeats. The victim was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say HCMC reported that another adult man in his 20s entered the emergency room with a non-fatal gunshot wound that is believed to have been due to the same incident.

There are no additional details available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Minneapolis police.