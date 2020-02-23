Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's challenge of keeping the striker | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLaf30c3ee5fe98a1fe9e317ba11a3091711% %MINIFYHTMLaf30c3ee5fe98a1fe9e317ba11a3091712%

Mikel Arteta opened up to the challenge facing Arsenal, convincing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay

Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal has the challenge of convincing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay in the club, but feels that the striker currently enjoys his role.

Aubameyang struck twice in Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Everton in Super Sunday, his 18 and 19 goals of the season to go alongside an excellent 30-year-old defensive display.

Arteta explained how he had questions for Aubameyang when he assumed his willingness to track down in December, and opened up to Arsenal's challenge to keep him, with his contract in the summer of 2021.

When asked if Arsenal can convince him to stay, Arteta said: "Hopefully, and not just the victories, but what we are trying to do, to make sure you enjoy it every time you are in the field, to feel which is part of what we are trying to build here. I think he has that mentality right now.

"I think it has been difficult for him, a player like him has had many disappointments in recent years because he has high expectations, wants to play for the biggest club, in the biggest tournament and live up to the best players in the world We have to try to support him and try to give him everything as a club so he feels satisfied here, that's the challenge we have.

"He needs to feel satisfied, when he does, we appreciate it too. Unfortunately, we are not good enough to allow players not to do that (just score and not work)."

Also told Sky Sports: "He is our most important player. There is no doubt about the impact he has on this team, so if I and the club can, we will try to convince him to stay."

Regarding his ability to track, Arteta also said: "My questions when I took over were: 1) Do you want to do it? And 2) Can you do it physically? Once I learned physically that you can do it, it was about convincing you that he needs to do it every three days, and he is proving it. "

& # 39; Ozil needs structure in games like this & # 39;

Arteta also made an honest evaluation of Mesut Ozil, who also showed a good disposition in Super Sunday, with his manager admitting that some game scenarios do not adapt to German, which means that he requires a structure from his teammates.

"I am very happy with him. I played with him and I know him, so I try to pinch him as much as I can to do what he needs to do, because I know how much he can contribute on the offensive side."

"Today is a good example; when we are dominant, when the process is done correctly, it is the type of game you want."

"When he becomes like this, it's not his game. Therefore, he needs his teammates, he needs the right structure and organization to flourish. Sometimes it's not his fault, it's about the team not supporting what he needs ". ".

Ancelotti: good attack, bad defense

Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with his team's attack show in the Emirates, but says they will never win by awarding goals as they did on Sunday.

"The offensive performance was really good, many opportunities, but defensively very poor, we conceded three goals, it is not acceptable to concede three goals like this, and the game is normally lost," he said.

"We were able to match at the end of the first half, and we knew that because they played on Thursday they could lose energy, and they did, and we had opportunities to score, but the key point is that we conceded three goals too easy." Is the reason.

"To be good you have to attack well, we did it, but you have to defend well, we didn't do it. I can't be satisfied with this. To win here you have to do both. The good thing about this is that we can be clear. What we have to do this week!

"We are (going) in the right direction, but these are mistakes you have to learn from. We did a good performance, but the fact that we weren't focused defensively means we are going home without points."

Whats Next?

Arsenal now hosts Olympiakos on their return of 32 Europa League games on Thursday at 8pm, before going to Portsmouth on March 2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup at 7.45pm. Everton receives Manchester United on Super Sunday at 2 p.m., live in Sky Sports Premier League.

