Pep Guardiola acclaims Real Madrid as "kings,quot; of Europe before the clash of the Champions League | Soccer news





Pep Guardiola has faced Real Madrid 17 times as manager

Pep Guardiola has hailed Real Madrid as the "kings,quot; of the Champions League before the clash of Manchester City with 13 times European champions.

City will travel to Bernabéu for the first leg of their last Champions League match on Wednesday 16 knowing that they have not yet defeated Real in four attempts in European competition.

Guardiola has a lot of experience in facing Real from his time as a player and manager in his bitter rivals of Barcelona, ​​and knows the size of the task facing his side of the City.

"I played many times against them as a player and coach and I always had an incredible admiration for the history of this club," Guardiola said.

"I know how difficult it is against the quality of their players. I don't know how many finals they have played or how many times they have raised (the trophy)."

"For us, maybe Claudio (Bravo, with Barcelona) has won the Champions League, but otherwise we don't have any players who have won this competition."

"But we have the desire to be ourselves. We can win, we can lose, but we must try to be ourselves in these 180 minutes that we have to face Real Madrid."

"For us there is an emotion. We try to do our best, knowing that we play against the king of this competition."

If the City fails to find a way beyond Real, currently it seems that it will be his final taste of European football until the 2022/23 season at the earliest, and possibly the last with Guardiola at the helm.

UEFA has forbidden them to participate in their competitions during the next two seasons due to "serious breaches,quot; of their Financial Fair Play regulations.

Real won the Champions League in three of the last four seasons.

City says they will appeal the punishment and Guardiola insists he will not leave, but his contract in Etihad expires at the end of next season.

He said: "This is the real, real test. Maybe one day we will dream of winning the Champions League, but to do so we have to face these teams sooner or later."

"Today is the last 16, but they could be quarterfinals, semifinals or finals. You have to beat Real or Barcelona or Bayern (Munich), you have to beat the big clubs in these competitions."

"If we can do it, we will be very happy. If not, next season … well, next season I don't know, but when we can play, we will be back."