Pauling: Global Citizen, a massive player in open Arkle | Racing news





Global Citizen wins the Wayward Lad

Ben Pauling is confident that Global Citizen has a great chance at a Racing Post Arkle open in Cheltenham next month, as long as the terrain is not being tested.

%MINIFYHTML149985ae255fb28f3dfb1e32928adc5411% %MINIFYHTML149985ae255fb28f3dfb1e32928adc5412%

A brave obstacle runner, the eight-year-old boy put on a dull debut chasing after him by winning the Wayward Lad novice Chase at Kempton at Christmas.

Pauling intends to take him to Kempton for a gallop this week while his Cheltenham preparation intensifies.

"He's in good shape," said the Cotswolds coach.

"He studied very well on Thursday morning when David Bass knocked him down in three fences twice.

"We are very happy with him, but we could do it with a better climate for him. We will get what they give us."

"He will probably go to Kempton for a gallop at the racecourse on Tuesday, in all weather."

Pauling has high hopes for Global Citizen in a particularly competitive renewal of the two-mile rookie championship.

"His form has worked very well," he added.

"If he appears in the way he was at Christmas, then I think he's a massive player."

"Rouge Vif (second in Kempton) has come out and has been very impressive in Kingmaker. Brewin & # 39; upastorm is a slightly unknown amount, because we haven't seen him much, but our boy has to be there with a big shout.

"You never know how the Irish way will work in England, so it will be interesting. It's an exciting race, it seems very open."