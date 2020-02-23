Paul Egins, the "cornerstone of the franchise,quot; with a big heart, keeps the Rockies running

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – His office inside the Rockies Fields complex in Salt River is as impeccable and orderly as an honor guard of the Marine Corps.

Calendars, schedules, notes and to-do lists are perfectly aligned on a bulletin board. A silver paperweight, in the form of a baseball, sits on the polished desk. A large photograph, which shows Todd Helton bathed in champagne celebrating the pennant of the 2007 National League of the Rockies, occupies a wall.

It is from here, and from his similar office in Coors Field, where Paul Egins directs the entire show: organize road trips, handle player ticket requests, validate meal money, book rental cars and book flights for players & # 39; Wives In short, it handles the large amount of logistics for a major league team. His official title is senior director of major league operations, but in baseball jargon for a long time, he is the traveling secretary of the club.

"He is our beacon in the dark," starting pitcher Jon Gray said. "Whatever you need to know, he is on top of that. Do you want to know something about a city? He knows. Do you need tickets? He will get them. He is always at the top of his game."

Except for the moment when Egins left a bag full of $ 40,000 in cash on the airport runway, but we'll get to that later.

Egins, 56, is an original Rockie. He joined the club on October 30, 1991, when the expansion franchise was still in its initial stages and 18 months after its first official launch. The only staff member with a longer term is Alan Bossart, now visiting manager of the clubhouse. Bossart joined the Rockies about three months before Egins.

Egins has worn a variety of Rockies caps over the years, including a period as director of player development since 1997-99. Former Rockies manager Jim Tracy used to call Egins to his office to discuss the daily ins and outs of the team. He still gives his opinion to the reception office about player performance and exploration when he has the opportunity.

"This franchise means everything to me," Egins said.

Almost everyone calls it "Egs,quot; (pronounced EEgs), except the owner Dick Monfort, who calls it "Brother Paul,quot;.

"And he calls me,quot; Brother Dick, "so tight we are," Monfort said. "It is essential for this organization. Everyone has so many needs and is always asked for this, that and that, on a daily basis. For a guy who does not become ballistic about all that is incredible for me.

“Long ago for everyone, I feel guilty for having asked for something. But his behavior is amazing. Brother Paul is the best. "

Egins, a proud graduate of the University of Georgia, becomes unusually tense and distracted when the Bulldogs football team is on television, has a personality that belies its bellboy office. Egs is a hugger, and his warm, rumbling laughter fills the halls of Salt River Field.

"Sure, he is very organized and very particular about how he likes things, but he is good at his job because he is a great person," said club manager Mike "Tiny,quot; Pontarelli, who works in concert with Egins. “Being nice, throughout baseball, across the country, with all walks of life, is amazing. Everyone loves his personality. Just light up the room every time you enter. It is the cornerstone of this franchise. "

The manager Bud Black agrees. "It's a very positive influence, with such a huge personality. It's like everyone's favorite uncle. It just makes us better."

Pontarelli and Egins call each other "Road Dog,quot;, referring to the old days when the Rockies' spring training home was in Tucson and endured three and four hour bus trips on I-10 to reach Surprise to the Cactus League games.

"When you travel over the years, throughout the country with someone, they become more than co-workers, they become family," said Pontarelli.

Egins is the king of the Rockies team plane, where he plays cards with head coach Keith Dugger, fitness coordinator Gabe Bauer and general manager Jeff Bridich, or one of the other GM assistants who might be in That particular trip.

"It's intense with the cards, as with Georgia football," said Pontarelli. "And it usually ends with all the chips in front of him."

Egins credits his mother, Jacquelyn, for his organizational skills. He credits Hall of Famer member Hank Aaron for his commitment to his work.

"You know, if you saw my house, you wouldn't think it's as tidy as this office," Egins said with a smile. “But keeping things tidy and having everything in place is important for my work. Doing my job well the best I can is one of the things I learned from Hank. ”

Before joining the Rockies, Egins worked for the Atlanta Braves between 1988 and 1991, ending his time there as assistant director of player development and exploration. It was then that he formed a lifelong bond with Aaron, whom Egins calls "one of the most elegant men I've ever met."

If Egins sweats the details of his work, he rarely shows it. He has planned up to a science. For example, start booking the five-star hotels on the team's road as soon as the schedule is known.

"We stay in many of the same places, year after year, so that the people of those hotels know us," he said. "Many professional teams use the same hotels as us, so hotels work with us."

If Egins reserves the equipment in a new hotel, the only thing he knows for sure is that there must be a Starbucks available in the lobby.

"The children have to drink their morning coffee," he said.

There are minor crises, from time to time. In May 2016, for example, the Rockies rained in Pittsburgh on a Sunday afternoon and the game was rescheduled for Monday. The problem was that the Rockies had already been removed from their hotel, so Egins had to fight to find accommodation for one more night in Pittsburgh.

The other part of the problem was that many of the players' wives planned to meet with their husbands in Boston on Monday before the start of a three-game series with the Red Sox.

"Then, we lost our day off in Boston and then I had to make sure all the wives had their own rooms to stay until we arrived," Egins said. "Those are long and stressful days."

But nothing has stressed him more than the time he "lost,quot; that bag full of money in DIA. That was in 2006 when players were still giving money for their meals in cash.

"He had a stress fracture in his ankle and limped on crutches," Egins recalled. “I got on the plane and felt something was missing. Do you know that terrible feeling?

"I usually carried that bag in my hand, but because of the crutches, I couldn't. Then I realized that I had left the bag on the asphalt! I was scared to death! I thought I had just lost $ 30-40,000 of the money from Dick Monfort. Oh man, my heart starts beating just to talk about it now.

Fortunately for Egins, Brad Andress, the Rockies strength coach at the time, had not yet boarded the plane and was close to where the bags were loaded. Egins called Andrés on his cell phone, Andrés found the cash bag and saved the day.