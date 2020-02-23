Paul Egins, the "cornerstone of the franchise,quot; with a big heart, keeps the Rockies running

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – His office inside the Rockies Fields complex in Salt River is as impeccable and orderly as an honor guard of the Marine Corps.

Calendars, schedules, notes and to-do lists are perfectly aligned on a bulletin board. A silver paperweight, in the form of a baseball, sits on the polished desk. A large photograph, which shows Todd Helton bathed in champagne celebrating the pennant of the 2007 National League of the Rockies, occupies a wall.

It is from here, and from his similar office in Coors Field, where Paul Egins directs the entire show: organize road trips, handle player ticket requests, validate meal money, book rental cars and book flights for players & # 39; Wives In short, it handles the large amount of logistics for a major league team. His official title is senior director of major league operations, but in baseball jargon for a long time, he is the traveling secretary of the club.

"He is our beacon in the dark," starting pitcher Jon Gray said. "Whatever you need to know, he is on top of that. Do you want to know something about a city? He knows. Do you need tickets? He will get them. He is always at the top of his game."

Except for the moment when Egins left a bag full of $ 40,000 in cash on the airport runway, but we'll get to that later.

Egins, 56, is an original Rockie. He joined the club on October 30, 1991, when the expansion franchise was still in its initial stages and 18 months after its first official launch. The only staff member with a longer term is Alan Bossart, now visiting manager of the clubhouse. Bossart joined the Rockies about three months before Egins.

Egins has worn a variety of Rockies caps over the years, including a period as director of player development since 1997-99. Former Rockies manager Jim Tracy used to call Egins to his office to discuss the daily ins and outs of the team. He still gives his opinion to the reception office about player performance and exploration when he has the opportunity.

"This franchise means everything to me," Egins said.

Almost everyone calls it "Egs,quot; (pronounced EEgs), except the owner Dick Monfort, who calls it "Brother Paul,quot;.

"And he calls me,quot; Brother Dick, "so tight we are," Monfort said. "It is essential for this organization. Everyone has so many needs and is always asked for this, that and that, on a daily basis. For a guy who does not become ballistic about all that is incredible for me.

“Long ago for everyone, I feel guilty for having asked for something. But his behavior is amazing. Brother Paul is the best. "

