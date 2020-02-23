Parra's 24 points lead Del Norte to a 45-27 victory over Sanford – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7398d01bbe6fbbef9f3c00f3085c752c11% %MINIFYHTML7398d01bbe6fbbef9f3c00f3085c752c12%

The North Tigers won a victory when they defeated the Sanford Indians 45-27 on Saturday.

Del Norte was marked by Kendra Parra, who added 24 points and also collected three rebounds and four assists. Kaeci Madrid had a respectable night, registering 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Sanford has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.