Paris Jackson wishes brother Bigi happy 18th birthday in Sweet Post

Instagram

The only daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, pays tribute to his younger brother while celebrating his 18 years, saying he is proud of him.

Up News Info –

Paris Jackson He shared a moving message online when his brother Bigi, formerly Blanket, celebrated his 18th birthday.

The daughter of the late king of pop Michael Jackson He took Instagram to help celebrate his brother's big day and wrote: "My little brother is a legal adult today. What the hell … he used to change his diapers."

%MINIFYHTML265754b47ee1fff69f48ce3c296cb85411% %MINIFYHTML265754b47ee1fff69f48ce3c296cb85412%

She added: "This is a journey … proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny and kind young man he has become. He likes privacy, so that's all I have to say. Hbd (happy birthday ) Lil Bro. (Sic) "

Paris, 21, also shared a selection of old photos of her and Bigi, showing them playing as children, and one of her and Bigi with her older brother Prince, 23, and another friend.

<br />

Bigi, who was born as Prince Michael Jackson II, changed his name to Bigi Jackson in 2015, and chose to stay out of the spotlight after his father, the "evil" success producer Michael, died when he was only 7 years old. 2009

While it is known that the biological mother of Paris and Prince is Debbie Rowe, the name of Bigi's mother has never been made public.