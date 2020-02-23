Pakistan makes Darren Sammy an honorary citizen | Cricket News





Darren Sammy will receive honorary citizenship on March 23.

Pakistan will grant honorary citizenship to former West Indies captain Darren Sammy for his "invaluable contribution,quot; to the return of top-class cricket to the country, his cricket board said.

%MINIFYHTML80f27bd826c29b31f4aa4646b2c9a3ed11% %MINIFYHTML80f27bd826c29b31f4aa4646b2c9a3ed12%

Pakistan successfully conducted two tests against Sri Lanka in December, the first at home since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six security personnel and two civilians and wounded six players.

While the international cricket community stayed away from traveling to Pakistan after the attack, Sammy has been a regular member of the Peshawar Zalmi side in the Pakistan Super League since its inception in 2016.

St Lucian, 36, captained the franchise with the PSL title in the second edition in 2017 and often advocated the return of international cricket to the country.

Sammy's last game for the West Indies was the Twenty20 World Cup final in 2016, when he led the Caribbean side to the trophy against England in the Eden gardens of Kolkata.

Sammy has been a fan favorite in Peshawar Zalmi

Pakistani President Arif Alvi will also give Sammy the most important civil award in the country, Nishan-e-Pakistan, next month.

"The President of Pakistan, Dr. @ArifAlvi, will award the highest civil award and honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan," the Pakistan Cricket Board said on its official website. Twitter

Pakistan did not receive any international crickets for six years after Lahore's attack, and the team played their home games in the United Arab Emirates.

In recent years, it hosted several internationals with limited limitations, with Sri Lanka playing three one-day games and three Twenty20 games there in September and October, although 10 key players opted out of that trip for security reasons.

After the Sri Lankan test matches in December, Bangladesh also recently visited Pakistan for a Twenty20 series of three matches and a test in Rawalpindi and will return to the country for an international one-day test and one in Karachi in April.